Mayor hosts Grylls family in Larne

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough hosted a reception for the Grylls family during their recent visit to Larne for the MV Princess Victoria commemoration.

Family members of the late Sir Walter Smiles, who was an MP at Westminster in 1945, laid a wreath at the service on Friday, January 31.

Sir Walter Smiles - the great grandfather of famous adventurer Bear Grylls - was one of 135 people who perished in the Princess Victoria ferry disaster in 1957. This year marked the 67th anniversary of the tragedy.

Lady Sarah Grylls (Sally), who is the mother of Bear, and granddaughter of Sir Walter Smiles, Bear’s sister Lara Fawcett and his nephew, Bevan Fawcett, all attended the service at Chaine Memorial Road.

They were also welcomed at the Mayor’s Parlour, Larne Town Hall, by the first citizen, Councillor Maureen Morrow.