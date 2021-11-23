Martin Connon’s new song hits right chord at Just Active gym

‘We Love Just Active’ was written initially for members of Larne’s award-winning Just Active gym, but Martin says it is really for anyone who ‘needs a lift’.

“It’s a great community we have at the gym and I wanted to write a song and have a few members in it.

“We have people who have struggled a lot since lockdown and we have been helping them with not only their body health but mentally too,” he said.

Martin Connon (right) with Andrew Falconer of Just Active Gym

Martin has been writing original songs, both as a solo artist and in bands, for almost 20 years, and his songs have gained significant regional recognition and acclaim, as well as attention from national music media.

In June this year he marked the emotional occasion of his daughter Amber and her P7 classmates leaving St MacNissi’s Primary School with a special song called ‘I’m Here’.

“I wrote ‘I’m Here’ for my daughter and her class because I wanted to give them all something they could listen to if they feel down over the next few months about missing their friends, their school or if they’re worried about transitioning from primary to secondary school,” Martin said.

“I decided to capture their voices at this pivotal stage in their school lives and set them to a song they can listen to for years to come as a reminder of their resilience, their achievements, and that they are ‘here’, at this point in time.

“I hope this song will provide this group of children with some positivity and reassure them of their place in the world,” he added.

Martin’s latest song - which is due to be released on December 1 - continues this important theme of positivity.

Andrew Falconer of Just Active said everyone connected with the gym is ‘overwhelmed’ at the idea of having a song written and recorded for them.

“Due to the pandemic, Martin wanted to help the local community by his songwriting skills to help promote a positive message around the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle, which will help and inspire local people.

Mental health and high positivity is so important at the moment,” added Andrew.

Just Active Gym, based at Main Street, was the winner of the health and wellbeing category in this year’s Larne Business Excellence Awards.