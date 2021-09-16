Man who died in Islandmagee incident named locally as Bradley Beck (21)

Mr Beck (21) passed away following an incident in the Gobbins Road area.

Paying tribute on social media, his brother Jonny said: “The best wee brother I could have ever asked for. Missed forever and always. Love you millions.”

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 12.16pm on Wednesday, September 15 following reports of an incident on the Gobbins Road area, Larne.

The charity Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“NIAS despatched the Charity Air Ambulance and two Rapid Response Paramedics to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”

Police said they have advised the Health and Safety Executive and will provide assistance with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) said: “HSENI are making enquiries into an incident which took place in the Islandmagee area yesterday.

“We are working to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

