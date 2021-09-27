Man rescued from ‘rough seas’ by Larne RNLI
Larne RNLI launched their inshore D-class lifeboat, Terry, yesterday (Sunday) at 2.52pm following reports of a single person unable to make it ashore from their boat due to rough seas.
The volunteer crew recovered the casualty into the lifeboat and brought him to safety at Wymers Pier, East Antrim Boat club.
Speaking after the incident, Larne RNLI inshore lifeboat helm, Barry Kirkpatrick, said: “The casualty did the right thing contacting the Coastguard for help. If you ever find yourself in difficulty at sea, contact 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
----
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.