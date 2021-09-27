Man rescued from ‘rough seas’ by Larne RNLI

The volunteer crew recovered the casualty into the lifeboat and brought him to safety at Wymers Pier, East Antrim Boat club.

Speaking after the incident, Larne RNLI inshore lifeboat helm, Barry Kirkpatrick, said: “The casualty did the right thing contacting the Coastguard for help. If you ever find yourself in difficulty at sea, contact 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Larne RNLI launched their inshore D-class lifeboat, Terry, on September 26.

