Man in his 20s dies following incident at Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a sudden death of a man in his 20s, in the Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee, shortly before 12.25pm today (September 15).

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive and will provide assistance with their investigation.”

There are no further details at this time.

