Women's Aid has launched a unique video explaining how everyone can help ‘Make It Magical’ for children affected by domestic abuse this Christmas.

The charity's ABCLN branch (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey) joined forces with student volunteers and supporters in the media industry to create the video, which shows Christmas experienced through the eyes of a child living with domestic abuse.

Women's Aid ABCLN fundraiser, Arlene Creighton said: “Every child deserves a magical Christmas; often the biggest victims of domestic violence are the smallest. Help us 'Make It Magical' for children affected by domestic abuse this Christmas.

“You can make a donation, give a gift or host a ‘magical’ Christmas fundraiser. Sing Christmas carols, wear a woolly jumper, or bake mince pies for your family and friends, and help us raise funds. Your donations are vitally important during this festive season.”

Last year the charity provided support for 2,189 children living with domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey, including 80 children in its refuge. In 2018/19 ten babies were born to Women’s Aid refuges across Northern Ireland.

The charity received generous pro-bono support from Creative Media to launch its appeal with the ‘Make It Magical’ video. Creative Media content marketing consultant, Conor Johnston said: “We’re proud to celebrate the work of Women’s Aid ABCLN with this Christmas campaign. The fantastic and vital work, delivered by everyone at Women’s Aid deserves every possible support so it was our privilege to do a little to help.

“The campaign has been delivered with thanks to Alasdair Broom from Wolfhound Media, QUB Film Production student Daniella Timperley and Ulster University Communications, Advertising and Marketing students Holly Gillian and Shauna Doherty.

“We would all like your support to help children affected by domestic abuse. It takes just two clicks – one to share the campaign and two, to find out how you can help.

Arlene added: “PSNI respond to one incident of domestic abuse every 17 minutes, and in 90 percent of incidents, children or young people are in the same or next room. It is estimated that 32,000 children are living with domestic violence in Northern Ireland.”

For more information and to support the Make It Magical Christmas Appeal you can contact Women’s Aid ABCLN 028 25 632136 or email events@womensaidablcn.org