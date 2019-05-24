‘Make it better’ for children quiz night in Carrickfergus

Women’s Aid ABCLN is hosting a quiz this evening (Friday, May 24) from 7.30pm in Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus

The event is being held during the charity’s ‘Make It Better Week’ to help raise funds for children affected by domestic violence

Women’s Aid ABCLN aims to provide a safe place for children free from violence, abuse and threat. Event organiser Brenda Leslie says: “Come along for a fun pub quiz, enjoy the craic and help us raise funds. Admission is £5 and there are lots of raffle prizes to be won.

“For more information please contact events@womensaidabcln.org or call 073 95 796572. Together we can make it better for children affected by domestic violence.”