Loose Threads Quilters’ Larne exhibition shows ‘There’s No Place Like Home’

Formed in 1996, Loose Thread Quilters is a small group of quilt makers drawn from across Northern Ireland.

The group promotes the art of patchwork, appliqué and quilt making for both traditional quilters and contemporary fabric artists.

Its membership covers a wide range of abilities, united in a common love of fabric colour and texture.

New display of quilts at Larne Museum

As a working group, exhibitions are an important feature of its annual programme.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “This current exhibition entitled ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ should really have been on show before now, but like so many things it has been held back because of the pandemic. Since we have all been confined to our homes for so long, it seems fitting that this particular exhibition should mark a return for Loose Thread Quilters to doing what they love to do best.”

The exhibition will be on display in Larne Museum and Arts Centre from October 1-25 from 10am-3pm Monday-Friday (lunchtime closing 12.15pm - 12.45pm).

Meanwhile, a separate event on October 15 will examine how the British Aluminium Company Ltd set up a processing plant in Larne in 1895 to extract alumina from local bauxite.

The Museum will be presenting a collection of photographs depicting development at the site from 1895 and including images from the early 1900s and the 1930s. Many of these images came from the home of Dr Harold Mastin, a former Manager of the Works, who took over in 1939.

The short online presentation is part of ‘Bauxites and Aluminas: A History and a Heritage in Question’, a pre-conference being held in The Mediterranean House of Human Sciences, Aix-en-Provence, France. The event is a prelude to the 19th World Economic History Congress due to take place in Paris in 2022.

