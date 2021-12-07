Angeline King and Gary Morgan won second place in the competition's prose and poetry categories respectively.

First prize in the prose category went to Alan Millar for ‘Sam an Jeck speel Parnassus tae see Rabbie Burns’; second prize was awarded to Larne woman Angeline King for ‘Lang Toon Hotel’.

In the poetry category the winners were Angela Graham in first place for ‘A Heerd tha Sodjer on tha Radio’, while Carnlough man Gary Morgan got second place for ‘The Confession’.

The winners received a cheque for £500, and runners-up a cheque for £250.

Sponsored by the Ulster-Scots Agency, the competition was launched earlier this year to help people understand more about the Ulster-Scots language, the role that it plays in the lives of its speakers, and the place that it has within our wider community.