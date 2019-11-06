Local heroes shortlisted for Superstar status

Inspirational individuals from the Mid and East Antrim area have been shortlisted for the SuperValu SuperStars awards.

Returning for a third year, the popular initiative recognises those that have gone beyond the call of duty to help people and communities in need.

The campaign launched in June and received an incredible number of inspiring nominations from across Northern Ireland.

Among the five County Antrim finalists are Abbie Hill (8), from Larne. Abbie has been nominated for the Young SuperStar award for her work in the community as part of the Larne Renovation Generation. Since the group formed in 2016, Abbie has been a member alongside her grandmother, and regularly spends time litter-picking and recycling to help make her

community a cleaner and more environmentally friendly place to be.

Meanwhile, Jennie Morrison from Whitehead is in the running for the Unsung SuperStar award. The 78-year-old was nominated by a member of staff at the Northern Ireland Hospice for her contribution as a volunteer. Outside of the Hospice, she also volunteers at a homeless shelter and for Mid and East Antrim Animal Sanctuary, fostering animals that need short-term care.

Carnlough woman Patricia McConnell is up for Community Group SuperStar for her huge contributions to the continuation of the Carnlough Community Association. Since 2005, Patricia has worked tirelessly to improve the local community, and currently acts as chairperson for the association. In her role as a volunteer, Patricia has been involved in everything from applying for fundraising opportunities and organising summer schemes to establishing heritage projects in the area.

The five local heroes are among more than 30 finalists from across Northern Ireland shortlisted within the categories of Young SuperStar, Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar and Social Enterprise SuperStar.

The dazzling finalists’ ceremony, taking place on November 21 at the Titanic Hotel, will be hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine.

The overall winner will walk away with £1,000 for themselves and a £1,000 donation to a registered charity of their choice.

All other finalists will receive SuperValu vouchers.