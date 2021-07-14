Live music sessions in Larne town centre: Dates and line-up of artists released
A series of music sessions gets underway this week as part of efforts to draw more people back into Larne.
The Broadway performances by a range of artists are a feature of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Town Centre Action Plan.
The local authority has set aside £15,000 for each of its three main towns to deliver initiatives aimed at supporting economic recovery. Click here
Live music sessions have been planned on the following dates:
Friday, July 16 – Broadway, Murry McDowell, 12-3pm;
Friday, August 6 – Broadway, Zolene and ALS, 12-3pm;
Friday, August 27 – Broadway, Paul Sexton, Molly McToal & Trudy McCann, 12-3pm;
Friday, September 17 – Broadway, Bradley McAdam, Arren Johnston - 12-3pm
Council points out that performances may be cancelled at short notice due to inclement weather and recommends people check social media for updates.
--
