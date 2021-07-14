Live music sessions in Larne town centre: Dates and line-up of artists released

The Broadway performances by a range of artists are a feature of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Town Centre Action Plan.

The local authority has set aside £15,000 for each of its three main towns to deliver initiatives aimed at supporting economic recovery. Click here

Live music sessions have been planned on the following dates:

Music sessions are part of a plan to attract more people into Larne town centre.

Friday, July 16 – Broadway, Murry McDowell, 12-3pm;

Friday, August 6 – Broadway, Zolene and ALS, 12-3pm;

Friday, August 27 – Broadway, Paul Sexton, Molly McToal & Trudy McCann, 12-3pm;

Friday, September 17 – Broadway, Bradley McAdam, Arren Johnston - 12-3pm

Council points out that performances may be cancelled at short notice due to inclement weather and recommends people check social media for updates.

--