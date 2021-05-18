Legendary Olympian to start kids’ mini race in Larne

The legendary athlete has also agreed to become the official pacer for the sub-2-hour wave - added incentive for any runner looking for inspiration to get under that time barrier while tackling the scenic course.

A Link to the race can be found here: Enter Race - Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The IAAF certified P&O Antrim Coast Half marathon is the fastest of its kind in Ireland - and one of the fastest courses in Europe.

Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey.

Sir Mo Farah won the 2020 race in 60:27. Lily Partridge won the women’s race at 71:36.

Jo will also be bringing her entire family to Northern Ireland this year as she will be officially starting the kid’s mini mile race - entry opens Friday, June 18.

