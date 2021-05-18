Legendary Olympian to start kids’ mini race in Larne
Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey has confirmed she will be returning to this year’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon.
The legendary athlete has also agreed to become the official pacer for the sub-2-hour wave - added incentive for any runner looking for inspiration to get under that time barrier while tackling the scenic course.
The IAAF certified P&O Antrim Coast Half marathon is the fastest of its kind in Ireland - and one of the fastest courses in Europe.
Sir Mo Farah won the 2020 race in 60:27. Lily Partridge won the women’s race at 71:36.
Jo will also be bringing her entire family to Northern Ireland this year as she will be officially starting the kid’s mini mile race - entry opens Friday, June 18.
