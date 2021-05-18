Legendary Olympian to start kids’ mini race in Larne

Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey has confirmed she will be returning to this year’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 11:23 am

The legendary athlete has also agreed to become the official pacer for the sub-2-hour wave - added incentive for any runner looking for inspiration to get under that time barrier while tackling the scenic course.

The IAAF certified P&O Antrim Coast Half marathon is the fastest of its kind in Ireland - and one of the fastest courses in Europe.

Sir Mo Farah won the 2020 race in 60:27. Lily Partridge won the women’s race at 71:36.

Jo will also be bringing her entire family to Northern Ireland this year as she will be officially starting the kid’s mini mile race - entry opens Friday, June 18.

