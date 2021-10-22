Larne’s McNeill Theatre to host recordings of BBC Northern Ireland’s Blame Game

Blame Game returns to BBC One NI with comedians Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty, Tim McGarry and Neil Delamere.

The popular series returns on Friday, November 5 at 10.35pm with new panellist Diona Doherty joining comedians Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy, Neil Delamere and special guest Craig Hill to poke fun at the people and events making the news in Northern Ireland.

Heading out on the road with a guest panellist each week, the last two programmes in the series will be recorded at the McNeill Theatre in Larne on Thursday, December 9 and 16.

Tickets will be managed by the box office at the venue and issued on a first come first served basis. In managing COVID TV Production Protocols, numbers will be limited with ticket requests limited to four tickets per applicant/request.

The series is a Moondog Production for BBC NI and is also on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from Saturday, November 6, at 10.30am.

