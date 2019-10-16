Larne wheaten loaf is top of the world

A Larne bakery tasted triple success as the stars of the bread-baking world gathered at St John’s Church, Hyde Park, London, yesterday (Tuesday).

John Agnew of Ann’s Pantry, Larne, won two prizes at the Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food www.worldbreadawards.com

The ceremony was hosted by Stephen Hallam, Master Baker, managing director of Dickinson & Morris and chair of the judges, who was delighted to declare Irish Oven Wheaten (sugar free) made by John as winner of the hotly-contested Irish Wheaten Loaf.

John then went on to scoop a second prize, with his Irish Fruit Loaf winning the Fruit Bread category.

“The field was more competitive than ever,” says Mr Hallam, whose fellow judges, all 100 of them, included Apollonia Poilâne of the legendary Paris bakery Poilâne, Dr John Foster of BBC’s Victorian Bakers and Harry Lomas MBE, Executive Head Chef, Wembley Stadium, as well as Finbar Haughey of Andrew Ingredients and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Celebrating John’s achievements, Ann’s Pantry revealed via its Facebook page there was furter succees for the Main Street outlet: “So, Larne cleaned up at World Bread Awards. Delighted for John, Liam & Team Ann’s Pantry. PS just saying we came third in Overall Supreme Champion.”

The awards, launched in January 2013, aim to celebrate the very best of British bread baking.

“The choice, range and quality of bread in Britain today is immense,” says Caroline Kenyon, Director of the Awards.