Larne student is UK Female Undergraduate of the Year

A mechanical engineering student from Larne has won the UK Female Undergraduate of the Year award.

Judith Cameron, a Master’s student at Queen’s University Belfast, enjoyed success at the prestigious TARGETjobs Undergraduate of the Year Awards.

She faced tough competition to secure the prize, which includes a placement with award sponsor Rolls-Royce. The final shortlist of 10 students for each category were invited to a ceremony in London, where the winners were announced.

Judith, who is currently on a year-long placement with the Research and Development project management team at Stryker Belfast, said: “The Undergraduate of the Year Awards has been an incredible opportunity that I am so grateful to have participated in. The process was tough but provides presentation and interview practice, teaches you a lot about your strengths and weaknesses, and allows you to network at a very high level within the sponsor company.

“I made friends with other candidates, who are all amazingly accomplished, and I am now looking forward to a summer at Rolls-Royce in Derby.”

In the summer of 2017, Judith studied at the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in China, and in 2018, she returned to showcase a group project at an exhibition in Tianjin. She was also selected as one of the Royal Academy of Engineering Leadership Scholars in 2018.

Outside of work and study, Judith has participated in business programmes, language classes and coding courses, alongside a busy university rowing schedule.

Dr Trevor Robinson, from the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at QUB, said: “Judith is a great example of the high quality students we have in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. She is always positive, enthusiastic and ready for a challenge.

“Judith thoroughly deserves this award and I am sure she will do really well on placement with Rolls-Royce.”