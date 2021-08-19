Larne street preaching ‘concerns’ to be taken up by PCSP

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor and PCSP Chairman Danny Donnelly said that he has been contacted “many times” about this issue over the past few months.

A man from Co Down was arrested while preaching in Larne town centre last Tuesday.

Police have stated that the arrest was on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and “not related to the content of any speech”.

PSNI arresting preacher Ryan Williamson in Larne town centre.

Cllr Donnelly said: “We live in a free and open society where freedom of religion and freedom from religion is valued in equal measure.

“Many have contacted me with concerns to say they feel the town centre is an uncomfortable place to be on Tuesday afternoons and business owners have also indicated they feel trade has been affected.

“We need to ensure our town centre remains an open and welcoming place for everyone and to that end I’m working with the PSNI and council officers to find a solution for all.”

by Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter