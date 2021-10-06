Larne singer with ‘voice of an angel’ to back Brian Kennedy in post-pandemic gig

Brian has invited singer/songwriter Daisie Conway to be his support at the Ballygally Castle on Friday, October 15.

He says; “I love playing in Larne and the Antrim coast is so stunningly beautiful. The acoustics in this beautiful 17th century castle are amazing and venue really intimate.

“This gig in Ballygally is going to be one of my highlights this year as I haven’t been on stage since the pandemic started over a year ago. I’ve invited local songstress Daisie Conway from Larne to be my support act.

Brian Kennedy with Daisie Conway from Larne and Jonny McKinney from PING, who is sponsoring the gig.

“I always love to nurture new talent and Daisie has a voice of an angel and I’d also like to thank Jonny McKinney and his team at PING, for sponsoring the concert.”

Tickets are available from Ticketsource. Contact the hotel direct on 02828581066 to reserve tickets.

--

Click here to read: Watch: Larne teen’s lockdown songs an online hit

--

A message from the Editor: