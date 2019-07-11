Larne sheltered living scheme ‘continues to thrive’ after 20 years

A sheltered living scheme on the site of a former cattle pound in Larne has just marked a significant milestone.

Representatives of Choice Housing joined residents, family and staff of Pound Green Court to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Located at St John’s Place, the accommodation was officially opened in 1988.

The unusual name originates from the history of the site as it was formerly used as a cattle pound on busy market days in the town.

The scheme comprises of 32 apartments with lift access to the upper floors.

Choice recently invested £200k to refurbish the site with modern kitchens as well as upgrades to improve energy efficiency and access to the two-storey property.

Pound Green Court provides much-needed sheltered living for local people in the area, striking a good balance between security and independence with a range of amenities within a short distance.

It is located conveniently for tenants to enjoy a fulfilling and independent social life, with Larne branch library, Larne Museum & Arts Centre and a range of shops and cafes all close by.

Hazel Bell, chair of Choice, said: “I am delighted to see this scheme continue to thrive thanks to the dedication of our staff and residents who have made it their home.

“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone for Pound Green Court, which has played an important role for Larne and the wider community over the last 20 years.

“Choice is committed to providing quality schemes for every tenant and the recent investment in Pound Green Court is a testament to that.”

Residents include Lily Gilmour who has lived in Pound Green Court since it opened.

Tenants are also keen gardeners and maintain impressive gardens surrounding the property.

Pound Green Court won last year’s Choice ‘Best Kept Gardening Competition’.

Thomas Crawford nominated the scheme, and provided many beautiful images of the flowers, plants and shrubs that make up such an inviting garden which all the tenants and visitors to the scheme enjoy.