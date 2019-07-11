Larne roundabout signposts route to The Open

Mid and East Antrim’s hospitality sector is gearing up for a golf tourism spin-off as The Open returns to Northern Ireland.

Norman McBride, general manager of Ballygally Castle, said: “We’re really looking forward to The Open and welcoming almost 200,000 visitors to the stunning Causeway Coastal Route which is shaped by sea and stone.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the fabulous array of local experiential, accommodation and food providers who will all have their products and services promoted on the world stage.”

Mid and East Antrim Council has teamed up with Tourism NI to transform roundabouts on key routes, including Redlands in the harbour area of Larne, so visitors staying can find their way to Portrush.

The Mayor, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “This event will offer a welcome boost across Mid and East Antrim as over 190,000 spectators and visitors from around the world enjoy Northern Ireland’s legendary hospitality and I’m delighted our hotels and guest houses are set to be packed out throughout the tournament.”

Councillor Greg McKeen, chair of MEA Borough Growth, said: “With so many international guests coming to the borough we want to keep that momentum up and encourage them to return.

“We have so much to offer from our tourism, hospitality and retail industries. We have the Gobbins in Islandmagee and Carrickfergus Castle for visitors to explore with the presidential homesteads of Andrew Jackson Cottage and Arthur Cottage also open to the public.”

The 148th Open at Royal Portrush will run July 18-21.