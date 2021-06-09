Larne RNLI responds to concern fishing boat could drift into shipping channel

The inshore lifeboat was launched, at the request of Belfast Coastgurd, and made its way towards the casualty vessel which had dropped their anchor at Browns Bay as the people onboard were concerned they could drift into a shipping channel.

Upon reaching the casualty vessel, a volunteer crew member was put onboard to ensure that the two people were safe and well and to establish a tow line so that the boat could be brought into the shelter of Ballylumford harbour.

As the lifeboat came closer to Ballylumford harbour, the tow line was changed to an ‘alongside tow’ so that greater manouverability was available to allow the casualty vessel to be secured in the harbour. Once secured, the casualties were handed into the care of the Portmuck Coastguard team.

Larne RNLI's inshore lifeboat (stock image)

Philip Ford-Hutchinson, Larne RNLI’s deputy launching authority, said: “The sea conditions today were very deceptive, it was a lovely sunny day, but the wind had really picked up. Thankfully the casualties were well prepared and able to put down an anchor in time to stop them from being at the mercy of the wind and tide.

“Both of the people onboard were wearing lifeajckets and knew to call the coastguard on 999 (or 112) when they were in trouble.”

