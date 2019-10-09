Larne RNLI hosting ‘biggest’ Fish Supper event

Larne RNLI is holding a Fish Supper fundraiser on Saturday, October 19.

On average 26 people a day across Ireland and the UK, need the charity’s lifesaving services. In 2018 alone, RNLI lifeboats launched 8,964 times and volunteer crew rescued 9,412 people.

Esther Dorman, secretary of Larne RNLI Fundraising Committee, says: “We are hosting our biggest and best-yet Fish Supper event at East Antrim Boat Club on Saturday 19th October at 7pm in aid of our volunteer crew who brave all weathers to help those in need at sea, and we’d love to see our community joining in with the fun and the festivities.”

Menu options are available and kids welcome! Tickets cost £10 per person and booking is essential by October 10: contact 07516496945 or 07802201361.

Every penny raised for RNLI Fish Supper will help prevent drowning and will go towards providing vital lifeboat crew kit, fuel for lifeboats and essential training, including the charity’s many drowning prevention programmes, such as Swim Safe sessions for children.