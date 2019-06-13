Larne RNLI Duck Derby raises £440

Over 400 ducks set off down the Inver River at 12noon on Saturday for the Larne RNLI Duck Derby.

Volunteer crew members from Larne RNLI were in the river to collect winning ducks and account for every duck after the race.

Larne RNLI Fundraisers Pam McAuley, Esther Dorman and Jim Kerr selling the last few remaining ducks before the start of the Duck Derby

Larne RNLI extended thanks to everyone who sponsored a duck and supported the event, which raised £442.24.

Winning ducks were sponsored by Anna Jones, Mark Burns, Neil McCombe, Chris McClenahan, Irene Ford Hutchinson, Isobel Beedham, Ann Crozier and Frances Hamilton.

The last duck home was sponsored by Finn Ford-Hutchinson.

Also thanked were CS Sports, A Flower Lady, Inver Garden Centre, Allan Dorman & Son, Macs Chippy and Marks and Spencers, who kindly provided race prizes.

Larne RNLI crew member Marc Gilbert making his way down into the Inver River for the start of the race