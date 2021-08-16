Larne RNLI assist stranded sailor on rocks at Ballygally

Detailing the operation, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The volunteer crew launched the relief inshore lifeboat, Arthur Hamilton, at 10.18am and headed towards the casualties reported location to the north of Ballygally head.

“When they arrived on scene, the sailor had managed to make his way onto some rocks and was holding on to his topper sailing dinghy.

“Realising that the water was shallow enough around the dinghy, two crew members were able to wade out to the sailor to offer assistance and to check that he didn’t require any medical assistance. After reassurances that he was safe and well, the crew were able to walk the sailor back to the slipway at Ballygally and the dinghy was towed by the lifeboat to the same location.”

Larne RNLI. (Archive pic).

Barry Kirkpatrick, Larne RNLI Helm added: “In this instance the casualty had done the right thing by letting someone know his plans for the day and when he was overdue they made contact with the Coastguard.

“Always let someone know what you are planning to do and for how long when you are going to sea and remember that if any difficulty arises to contact the Coastguard on 999 or 112.”

