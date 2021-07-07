Larne PSNI appeal to trace missing man

Kevin is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He is described as 5ft6in, thinning grey hair, blue eyes and slim build.

He was last seen on July 6 and police are keen to establish his whereabouts.

Officers believe Kevin is driving a black Renault Megane with registration ERZ1098.

Kevin Thompson. Pic supplied by PSNI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 175-07/07/21.

