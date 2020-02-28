Larne police seek dog’s owner following ‘tragic collision’

Police are appealing to trace the owner of a dog after the ‘much loved pet’ was struck by a car in the Larne area last night.

Commenting on social media today, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Went to a very sad call this morning. Tragically someone’s much loved pet was hit by a car during the night and was discovered this morning.

PSNI.

“We are seeking to trace the owner of the dog which is described as a chocolate Labrador. Please call police in Larne on 101, quoting reference 267 of 28/02/20.

“This was a tragic road traffic collision and at this time, there is no suspicion of any foul play. Not a great start to a shift.”