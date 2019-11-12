Larne mum praises community for support as she battles cancer

A Larne mother-of-two who is battling cancer says she is overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community.

Seacourt resident Ciara Haggan, 37, praised the kindness and generosity of local people as she carries on her fight.

Ciara with daughters Reagan and Aria.

Ciara was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, going through several months of treatment before getting the all-clear.

Sadly, the illness returned just five months later.

Mum to Reagan (19) and nine-year-old Aria, Ciara is well-known in the town's hospitality sector having worked in Dan Campbell's pub for several years.

A JustGiving page set up by Angeline Campbell generated over £4600 in support of Ciara and her family, with the local Pigeon Club, The Thatch bar, and The Bodega also helping to raise funds.

Ciara Haggan pictured with friends.

A number of businesses reached out to offer their services free of charge to the family, including Hodge's Butchers, The Cliff Larne, Marty's Catering, The Music Yard, Helen Kelly at Harmony Therapies, and Suzanne Reid from Temple Spa.

Ciara has also thanked Annette Lilly and Bernie McAllister for their help along with Karen Beggs, who organised a raffle in support of the family.

Expressing her heartfelt thanks to all those who have offered their support and well wishes, the local mum added she was overwhelmed by the response from everyone in the town.