Larne man seeking support in TV contest

A Larne singer is seeking public support as he competes to be Ireland's next country and western star.

Phillip Magee is one of six finalists taking part in Glór Tíre, Irish language channel TG4's search for vocal talent.

He previously competed in the second series of The X Factor UK in 2005, reaching week three of the sing-offs.

This year, he is one of two representatives from Northern Ireland on Glór Tíre, which translates as "country voice".

The series kicked off on January 7 with introductory performances from each finalist.

This was followed by each contestant giving a weekly showcase, with an established country name as their mentor.

Phillip with Glr Tre mentor, John McNicholl.

Phillip's showcase, alongside mentor John McNicholl, will air tomorrow night, February 11 on TG4 at 9:30pm.

The show will be repeated on Saturday, February 15 at 8.15pm, with the contest progressing to live shows and public vote on March 3.

The contest marks a welcome return to music for Phillip, who took an extended break from singing due to personal tragedies following his time on The X Factor.

The 35-year-old has spent recent years honing his craft, producing a variety of music tracks and videos.

In December 2017, he recorded a version of The Beatles' I've Just Seen a Face, with the accompanying video shot on Larne's Main Street.

Meanwhile, Ballygally beach was the backdrop for what the local man describes as a "Celtic version" of 80s hit Word Up.

On taking part in the TV contest, Phillip said: "I feel more ready for it now than I was 15 years ago; it's just something I have to prove to myself.

"I would really appreciate it if people would tune in and support me."

Votes can be cast on the Glór Tíre app, available now for download.