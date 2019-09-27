Larne man pens first collection of short stories

An award-winning Larne writer has published his first collection of short stories.

‘Scene Through a Rear View Mirror - A Backward Glance’, by Jim Shields, will be launched at Larne Museum and Arts Centre on Friday, October 4, at 7.30pm.

The cover of Jim's new book.

Jim, who studied at the (then) University of Ulster and University of Edinburgh, made his first foray into fiction in 2016 when he won the short story category in Larne Museum and Arts Centre’s Annual Art Competition - a feat he repeated in 2017 and 2018.

His collection of 19 short stories draws on what he calls “street theatre the drama of being”.

Growing up in what was in essence a rural community, he had the freedom to spend many happy hours exploring his surroundings and when the season allowed enjoyed winter sports on the steepest brae he could find “fortunate to avoid the occasional milk float and unwary pedestrians”.

Observing things around him became something of a hobby for Jim “not always correctly interpreted” he admits, adding that’s another story too.

All are welcome to attend the ‘book launch party’ which will be held at the Victoria Road museum on October 4.

To secure your place e-mail: marian.kelso@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone Marian Kelso on 028 28 262443.

All proceeds from the sale of Jim’s book will be donated to support the work of the Northern Ireland Hospice. The charity has been providing palliative care across the province for nearly 40 years. Specialist respite, symptom management and end of life care is provided for over 4000 babies, children and adults each year including carers of loved one when they are in most need.

Scene Through a rear view Mirror - A Backward Glance is available in EBook and print versions from Lulu Bookshop.