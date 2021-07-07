Larne lifeboat tasked to fishing boat with engine failure
Members of Larne RNLI were called out yesterday (July 6) to reports of a 15ft fishing boat with engine failure off Skernaghan Point near Islandmagee.
After launching the inshore lifeboat, Terry, at 12.15pm, the volunteer crew made their way towards the casualty vessel to discover that the boat had made repairs and was able to head back into the safety of Ballylumford Harbour.
Praising the fishing boat’s crew, Inshore lifeboat helm, Barry Kirkpatrick, said: “The casualty did the right thing in calling the coastguard at the first signs of trouble.
“This can save time and hopefully can prevent a larger and more difficult incident from occurring.”
