Larne granny’s fundraiser for grandson with heart disease

A Larne mother and daughter will be striding out in Scotland next month in aid of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland.

Jacqui Seymour and Laura McGregor, who lives in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, are taking part in the Kiltwalk in Dundee on August 18 in support of Jacqui’s grandson and Laura’s nephew Joe, who was born with congenital heart disease.

Joe, from Larne, is just five years old and was born with a heart condition called double inlet left ventricle which meant he suffered a lack of oxygen to his blood and major organs. Since he was born, Joe has had to endure three major heart operations, the first when he was just days old.

In a joint statement, Laura and Jacqui said: “We want to do the Dundee Kiltwalk with pride and honour for Joe. He has been through so much in his short life, but he always comes out smiling.

“We’re walking and supporting BHF NI to help raise money to fund research so that one day there might be a cure for Joe’s heart condition and for other babies in the future.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI, said: “We are so grateful that Laura and Jacqui have chosen to support BHF NI, helping us raise funds for our life saving research because unfortunately their family’s story is all too common.

“Every month in Northern Ireland 11 babies will be born with congenital heart disease and that is why our work is so important.

“We have some fantastic fundraisers who are always prepared to go the extra mile for BHF, taking part in wonderful events like Kiltwalk.”

If you would like to support Jacqui and Laura with their fundraising, you can visit Jacqui’s Everyday Hero page https://dundeekiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/jacqui