Larne Grammar school receives ‘overwhelming support’ after stabbing incident

The principal of Larne Grammar has spoken of how the school is still struggling to come to terms with a pupil stabbing incident last week.

In a letter to parents, Jonathan Wylie also says the school is continuing to offer support to those who need it.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the stabbing of a fellow Year 10 pupil. He has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and is due to appear at Ballymena Youth Court on January 22.

In his letter Mr Wylie states: “I wanted to write following on from the events of last week. I am very aware of the need to keep the members of our school community informed and, in doing so, attempt to provide necessary reassurance.

“At the same time, I am conscious of the need to avoid making any comment which could be prejudicial to an ongoing police investigation and of the importance of showing sensitivity and respect for the privacy of those involved.

“Our overriding emotion continues to be one of profound shock. The unprecedented incident which took place last week was so far removed from our everyday experience of life in LGS that we’re struggling to come to terms with the realisation that such an event could take place within our school.

“However, over the past number of days, there has been a real sense of the school community coming together. The family ethos of the school has been very much in evidence as staff, pupils, parents and governors have provided each other with care, compassion, support and encouragement.

“Paradoxically, the events of the past week have reinforced, rather than diminished, my belief in our pupils and our school. This does not, in any way, minimise the seriousness of the incident or the impact it has had on our community and on the lives of families and individuals.”

Police and the ambulance service responded to the incident at the Lower Cairncastle Road school on January 7 and the victim was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast with injuries not believed to be life threatening. Mr Wylie adds: “We will continue to offer support and comfort to those who need it. In particular, we will continue to keep the pupil who sustained the injury in our thoughts and prayers.”