Larne Grammar School celebrates ‘outstanding’ year

Larne Grammar prize night guests heard the school had some of the top performing candidates in Northern Ireland in the 2019 exam series.

Mr Wylie added: “With 83.3% of pupils achieving 3 A*-C grades, Larne Grammar School pupils will have achieved well above the Northern Ireland grammar school average for the fourth year in succession. The percentage of pupils achieving 3 A*-B grades (51.1%) was also the best ever achieved by the school.

Clarinet Ensemble of Cara McIlroy, Grace Logan, Jamie Clements and Rory Madden entertain guests during the Musical Interlude.

“The AS results were very strong at every measure. Over half of the cohort achieved at least 3 A or B grades and which bodes well for another excellent set of ‘A’ Level results in 2020. At GCSE best ever outcomes were achieved in relation to the percentage of entries awarded A*-A (52.7%) and A*-C (96.4%).”

While celebrating the outstanding results, Mr Wylie acknowledged that academic success is only one aspect of life at the school.

He noted the vital role that extensive extra-curricular provision delivers in developing “the social and emotional growth of our young people, the emergence of interpersonal and other skills and dispositions which are so important in preparing pupils for the world of work, as well as helping to encourage healthy lifestyles and the development of interests and knowledge.

He went on to review the wide-ranging list of achievements of pupils in the extra-curricular fields of sport, music, drama, entrepreneurship, innovation, literacy, numeracy and travel.

Recipients of the Principal's Prize, Thea Bareham, Luke Clarke, Karen Currie, Holly Drummond, Sophie Farquhar, Iain Gingles, Jamie Maybin, Chloe McKay, Lauren McKenna, Abbie McWhirter and Keryn Wilson.

Mr Wylie praised colleagues “whose commitment, skill, dedication and enthusiasm facilitate those achievements and make them possible”.

He paid particular tribute to three retiring teachers, Mrs Headden, Mr Thomson and Miss Hunter who have a combined 86-years of service.

In the absence of chair of the board of governors, Roy Logan, who was unable to attend, Rev Dr Colin McClure congratulated pupils, staff and governors on another remarkably successful year for the school.

He also thanked former VP Lynn Hunter for everything she has done for the school, particularly for pastoral care and wished her well in retirement.After the distribution of prizes, guest of honour Simon McDowell, managing Director of Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd and international rugby referee, offered words of advice to pupils.

Recipients of the Robert Irwin Prize, Emma McAllister and Zoe Bain, with guest of honour Simon McDowell and principal, Jonathan Wylie.

Noting professional rugby players have an enormous support team, he encouraged pupils to make use of their dedicated support team of teachers and parents to, “encourage, inspire and assist” when striving to reach theirs.

He also recommended the young people approach each challenge with three key skills, “communication, consistency and control”.

In the final speech of the night, Head Boy, Matthew Clenaghan and Head Girl, Jenna McCarlie, advised their peers to make the most of the ample opportunities the school provides to learn, grow and succeed and reach their potential in and out of the classroom.

Recipients of the Whiteford Geoservices Cup, Leah McMinn, Ross Davidson, Matthew Vasey, Rory Madden, Isaac Holst and Kallie McKeown, who were awarded full marks in GCSE Digital Technology, with principal Jonathan Wylie.