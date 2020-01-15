Larne Grammar pupil picks up award for STEM excellence

A Larne Grammar pupil has received the newly introduced Sloane McClay (Double) top award and a cheque for £250 for obtaining the highest combined marks in GCSE biology, chemistry, physics and maths.

The award, which was presented to Year 13 pupil Isaac Holst, was developed through a new partnership between the Hans Sloane Trust and Craigavon-based pharmaceutical development group Almac, in memory of Almac founder and visionary entrepreneur Sir Allen McClay.

In September, school principals from across the province were invited to nominate their top performing A-Level and GCSE science and maths students. This year saw a record number of nominations with 142 individuals put forward for consideration.

Winning students, and their families, attended a prestigious awards ceremony in the Ulster Museum on Thursday January 9.

Professor Tom Moody, VP Technology Development and Commercialisation, Almac Group, delivered an engaging lecture entitled “Science of our DNA” before presenting the individual and school awards.

Isaac’s physics teacher, Andrew Mauger, received a replica trophy and framed certificate to celebrate Larne Grammar’s teaching excellence.