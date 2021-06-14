“Do you need help feeding the family during school holidays? When one or more of your children receive free school meals, Larne Foodbank can help,” the organisation said.

“Obtain a voucher from MEACAS Community Advice Services (028 9600 1333), Advice NI on 0800 915 4604, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Women’s Aid, CAP, your doctor’s surgery or social worker and the Foodbank will provide food for the whole family for three days.”

Larne Foodbank is run in partnership with local churches facilitated by Craigyhill Methodist Church.

Free school meals (archive image).