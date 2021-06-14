Larne Foodbank's School's Out programme can 'help feed the family over the summer'
Larne Foodbank has issued a reminder that help is available for parents who may be struggling to feed their children over the summer through the School's Out programme.
“Do you need help feeding the family during school holidays? When one or more of your children receive free school meals, Larne Foodbank can help,” the organisation said.
“Obtain a voucher from MEACAS Community Advice Services (028 9600 1333), Advice NI on 0800 915 4604, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Women’s Aid, CAP, your doctor’s surgery or social worker and the Foodbank will provide food for the whole family for three days.”
Larne Foodbank is run in partnership with local churches facilitated by Craigyhill Methodist Church.
For more information, phone 028 28277530, email [email protected] or visit www.larne.foodbank.org.uk