Last Christmas, donations helped the foodbank provide parcels of food and toiletries for 222 adults and 238 children, all of whom live in and around Larne.

In a post on their Facebook page, the team said: "Sadly, we expect that this number will increase this year as the rising cost of food and fuel will mean that more families find themselves in the difficult position where they simply do not have enough money to buy what they need.

"Each week from now until the end of November, we will be asking for donations of the specific items that we need to fill the hampers, so if you would like to help please keep an eye out for the weekly posts."

Larne Foodbank has launched its Christmas appeal (stock image).

This week, the foodbank is requesting gravy granules and tinned tomatoes.

"Donations of items bought in Asda can be left in the Asda Larne Foodbank trolley," the post added.

"All other donations can be dropped off at Craigyhill Methodist Church during one of our distribution sessions.

"Hampers will be delivered week commencing December 13 so that those receiving them will have what they need well in advance of the big day."

For more information on Larne Foodbank, visit the website.

