Larne Festival highlights include carnival and ‘Arts in the Park’

A month-long showcase of Larne’s creative communities will commence in colourful style on Saturday, June 8.

The annual carnival parade in the town centre will announce the return of the spectacular Larne Arts Festival.

Schoolchildren have been brightening the streets with exclusively designed lamppost banners for the programme, which runs until June 26.

The action-packed ‘A Work of Art’ themed festival is part funded by the Executive Office’s Together Building United Community Strategy.

Traders are also getting involved by creating festival themed window displays and special promotions.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Maureen Morrow, said: “From the carnival to Arts in the Park, there really is something for everyone in the family to enjoy and it will truly be a great day out in Larne. We have fantastic independent retailers and lots of good food, so there really is something for everyone.

“Council is committed to supporting art of all forms for our citizens and we’re hoping there will be a great turnout from people right across the borough and beyond.”

The festivities kick off at 1pm on Saturday, June 8, with entertainment at Broadway. At 3pm, dancers, vintage cars, music and artists will wind their way from Larne Market Yard, Circular Road, Quay Street and Main Street as part of the parade.

The following day, the free Arts in The Park will shine a light on the work of local artists with ‘come and try it’ sessions, entertainment and guided tours on Larne Town Park’s history from Larne Renovation Generation. The event will feature live music by Larne Music Yard, The Sandrunners, The Promise and Lisa Dawson.

There are a number of free and paid car parking spaces around the town centre all within easy reach of the parade route. Larne Town Park is situated on Glenarm Road. There is a limited number of car parking spaces on site and members of the public are encouraged to make use of town centre car parks where a free shuttle bus service will be in operation 12.30pm - 6pm.

More information on the line-up, event timings and transport: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/larneartsfest