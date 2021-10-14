Larne community to celebrate Credit Union

The annual event commemorates the Credit Union movement’s impact and achievements and 2021 marks the 73rd anniversary of this international initiative.

Ahead of Thursday’s event, a spokesperson for the Circular Road facility said: “To mark the occasion, Larne Credit Union invites its members and the local community to enter our Facebook competition where you have a chance of winning a £50 voucher with a local business.

“Larne Credit Union is proud of the part we play in sustaining the Larne community. Our goal is to remain a cornerstone of our community by continuing to go above and beyond for our members, offering affordable financial services for our members.

Larne Credit Union. (Pic Google).

“We believe that Larne Credit Union makes a real, positive impact on the lives of people in the Larne area. We look forward to celebrating with our members, and indeed the whole community, on ICU Day.”

Larne Credit Union has been serving the Larne area for almost 50 years, has a membership of almost 7,000, and in the past year alone has provided almost £3,500,000 in loans to the local community.

ICU Day celebrates the spirit of the global Credit Union movement. It is an opportunity to reflect upon the Credit Union movement’s history, promote its achievements, recognise the hard work, and share member experiences.

Credit Unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives owned by, and operated for, the benefit of the members they serve.

----

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.