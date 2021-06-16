Larne Coastal 10k Run: Ballygally store owner provides car park for spectators

Grahame Todd, owner of Spar in the village, said he is proud to get behind the Larne Athletic Club-organised event on Saturday, July 3.

During the launch of the race, Grahame caught up with then First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster and discussed the importance of keeping the community spirit alive and supporting local races and initiatives such as the Larne Coastal 10K.

He said: “Spar Ballygally has been a proud sponsor of the Larne Half Marathon for the past five years, and the local runners were devastated when it was cancelled due to Covid and the resulting lockdowns.

Grahame Todd, owner of Spar Ballygally, with former First Minister Arlene Foster.

“It is fantastic that this race is going ahead thanks to Larne Athletic Club, and with our store on the route, I’m delighted to give our car park over to supporters so they can cheer on the runners safely and socially distanced.

“I’m very proud to support the Larne Coastal Road 10K and wish the organisers and runners all the very best for 3rd July.”

--

Click here to read: Section of Coast Road closed for sea defence repair works --

A message from the Editor: