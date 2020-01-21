Larne ceremony to mark Princess Victoria ferry tragedy

Mid and East Antrim Council will mark the 67th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster with a memorial service next week.

The Princess Victoria was one of the first roll on roll off designed ferries and made daily return crossings from Larne to Stranraer.

Tragically, it was caught up in severe weather during the great storm of 1953. The heavy seas led to the stern gates of the car deck being forced open and within four hours The Princess Victoria sank.

It is thought that 177 people were on board including 49 members of the crew and that the disaster claimed the lives of 134 people.

The tragedy had a huge impact on Larne with 27 of the victims from the town.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “The sinking of the Princess Victoria devastated families and communities here, in Stranraer and further afield.

“It might have happened many years ago but the pain and loss is still felt by many families from our borough.”

An invitation will be sent to Dumfries & Galloway Council to attend the commemoration, which will take place at 11am on Friday, January 31, at the Princess Victoria Memorial, Larne.

It will be followed by refreshments in Larne Leisure Centre.