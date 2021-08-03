Larne Business Excellence Award ‘gave a buzz to my business’

Catrina Baxter, of Perfections Beauty Clinic Ltd, was delighted to be presented with the Business Person of the Year award at the last awards, held three years ago.

Now with just days until the closing date for this year’s nominations, she has spoken of her experiences of the awards.

“The entry process was pretty simple and self explanatory,” Catrina said.

“Having my eye on this particular category for a few years and finally entering in 2016 and being a finalist, made me more determined than ever to work harder and add more bows to my string to enable me to achieve my ambition of becoming Business Person of the Year.

“I was kept well informed throughout the whole entry process and in the run-up to the event. Julie Forde (of jpi media) was fantastic - always on hand to answer any queries I had during this time.

“When the announcement was made that I was once again a finalist in this category, the mood really lifted in the salon. There was excitement in the air!” Catrina recalled.

“It was humbling to hear the chitter chatter on the shop floor between my staff and clients who all gave me their full support and wished me every success in the awards.

“I decided to make a real night of it and treat all my employees to a night at the Larne Business Awards in Ballygally Castle.

“Making the final was not just all about me. It was about myself and my aspirations and both my business and my staff. I saw this as a reflection of what we could achieve working together as a team - and I really did have a great team behind me.

“The awards night in Ballygally Castle Hotel was absolutely fantastic. You could almost taste the excitement in the air.

“From the moment we stepped through the doors until the moment we left was nothing short of perfection and having my team by my side just added to the atmosphere,” Catrina said.

The build-up to the announcement of who had won each of the categories was an exciting experience for Catrina and her team.

“Watching the finalists’ presentation on the big screen made me very proud - that alone was recognition of my achievements over the years and being awarded with Business Person of the Year 2018 by Paul Clark was just the icing on the cake,” she said.

Catrina feels that taking part in the awards has really helped her business.

“Since winning this award in 2018, my business has grown from strength to strength. The recognition I received from many people was profound.

“Winning certainly created a buzz round the salon and boosted staff morale and gave them something to aspire to,” she said.

This year’s awards - hosted once again by the Larne Times in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council - has categories to suit all kinds and sizes of businesses.

They recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the area.

It is really easy to enter online - simply click here and check out the categories.

Anyone can submit an entry regardless of whether they are an owner, an employee or a satisfied customer, and live or work in the wider Larne area.

The closing date for nominations is Monday, August 9.

An independent panel will carefully judge each of the entries and in a couple of categories, readers of the Larne Times will decide the winners through a public vote.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner and ceremony on Thursday, September 9 in Ballygally Castle Hotel.