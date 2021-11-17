The Olderfleet Bar and Lounge is asking local churches and charities to get in touch so that they can provide the meals to as many people as possible.

In a post on the venue's Facebook page, chef Pol Shields wrote: "This Christmas Team Fleet, with the help from our suppliers Brakes & First for Fruit, will be donating Christmas lunches to those in need.

"If you know someone who lives alone and would really appreciate a Christmas lunch, send me a message and we’ll put them on our Christmas list.”