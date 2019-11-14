Larne author pens new children’s book

Local author, Tim Bailie, has written a new children’s book, ‘Mouse and the Moon rocket.’

The story addresses issues such as poverty, asking for help and overcoming difficulties with support.

Struggling to find food for his hungry family, Mouse doesn’t know where else to look, until he remembers that the Moon is made of cheese.

He comes up with an impossible plan: build a rocket, fly to the Moon and bring back as much cheese as he can carry.

“While the other animals laugh at him, Mouse is spurred on by the support of his family and embarks on a dangerous mission, proving that even the smallest hero can have the biggest heart!

The new book hit the shelves on Monday, November 11.

Commenting on his latest tale, Tim, who also penned ‘The Six-Legged Spider’, said: “Following my graduation from the University of Ulster with a Media Studies Degree in 1996, I wrote comedy sketches on a freelance basis for the BBC Radio 2 six-part Comedy Hour program ‘Half Sketch’ and BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘Radio Fun.’ My desire however has always been to write for children.

“I want to write stories which are not only be enjoyable to read but which also have a deeper meaning, one which has a positive impact on the reader.

“My first rhyming picture book, ‘The Six-Legged Spider’ dealt with disability, bullying and how we are all unique with different skills and abilities.

“It was inspired by my 16-year-old son, Alex, who is on the autism spectrum. Over the past year, I have been visiting both special needs and mainstream schools to carry out readings, writing workshops and to unpack the issues raised in the book. The success of ‘The Six-Legged Spider’ has enabled me to release my new book, ‘Mouse and the Moon Rocket.”

The book, illustrated by Jennifer Davison, is available for sale locally in The Book Nook and The Key Charity Shop in Dunluce Street. It can also be purchased via Tim’s Facebook page @timbailiebooks. It is priced at £6.99.