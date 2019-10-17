Larne Asda team dons pink pyjamas in charity campaign

Customers have been thanked for their ongoing support of a Larne retailer’s charity efforts.

During October, Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne Community Champion, has been encouraging colleagues, shoppers and the community to support the Asda Tickled Pink campaign to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Recent instore fundraising activity included a tombola for customers – with colleagues getting into the spirit by wearing pink pyjamas to raise awareness.

Catherine McCallion said: “Over the past 23 years, Asda Tickled Pink has raised over £64 million – an incredible total, which has funded vital breast cancer research and life-saving support.

“I would like to say a really big thank-you to all of our shoppers who kindly donated this year to a cause which is close to many of their hearts.

“The money raised will support those affected by breast cancer now and in the future and, with breast cancer the most common cancer in the UK, it has never been more important to show our support.”