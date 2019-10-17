Larne Art Club hosting Autumn exhibition

Up to 50 original pieces will be on display at Larne Art Club’s Autumn exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Monday, November 4, to Saturday, November 16, 10am to 4.00pm daily, at Larne Town Hall.

It will comprise a wide variety of subject matter and style, executed in a range of media including oils, acrylic and watercolour. All paintings will be for sale.

There will be a preview on Saturday, November 2, when the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, will formally opening the exhibition at 12noon.

Prior to the preview, the judge this year, Lewis Humphries, will select, third place, runner up and first prize.

Larne Art Club members will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite work, for the Freda Kemp Trophy, which in 2018 was a four-way tie.

The club is encouraging members of the public to visit the exhibition. Admission is free.