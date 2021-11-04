Larne Army Cadets pay tribute to personnel and animals from conflicts

Commenting on the initiative, Detachment Commander Sergeant Major John Johnston said: “We decided all who served in the Great War and wars thereafter should be remembered. We made animal silhouettes for some of the animals that served King and Country.

“The pigeon at the top of the cascade is in memory of Paddy who was hatched in Carnlough and received the highest award for his service, The Dicken Medal for Gallantry. Last year as services were cancelled because of Covid, the Battalion put poppies on war graves all over the province. Larne Platoon did likewise, but also left a poppy cross at the plaque on the wall of the harbour hut at Carnlough in memory of Paddy.”