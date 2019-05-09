Larne and Whitehead eye hospitality dividend from The 148th Open

Tourism NI is extending its WorldHost Ambassador for Golf training programme to Mid and East Antrim in advance of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush this summer.

The hospitality sector is gearing up to welcome more than 215,000 spectators from around the world from July 14 to 21.

Following a successful partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Council, over 200 people were recently recognised as WorldHost Ambassadors for Golf.

Speaking about the expansion of the programme, which is facilitated by People 1st International, Carolyn Boyd, Tourism NI Industry Development manager, said: “Working with our local councils, this training ensures that the industry has the core skills required to meet the expectations of golf visitors not only during The 148th Open but also beyond, so that they are encouraged to return to Northern Ireland and bring family and friends.”

WorldHost Ambassador for Golf training will take place at Cairndhu Golf Club, Larne, on May 22 and Whitehead Golf Club on May 30.

Anne Donaghy, chief executive of MEA Council, said: “The 148th Open is the biggest sporting event ever to come to Northern Ireland.

“It will shine a spotlight not just on the north coast but on the entire region as visitors travel to and stay in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the tourism and hospitality industry in our borough to ensure they have the necessary skills to offer the warmest welcome to our visitor attractions, golf clubs, hotels, restaurants, cafes and other retail outlets.”

For a full list of training dates and how to register, visit tourismni.com/tnievents