Larne and Carrickfergus to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee over four days

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey.

The grant is part of the council’s plans to mark the historic occasion through a series of community and civic events.

At their November meeting, councillors approved a recommendation to progress a draft programme of activities to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty over her 70 years as monarch.

Running from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, 2022, the proposed schedule of activities would include:

A town crier at civic headquarters in Ballymena announcing the platinum jubilee;

Lighting of beacons at strategic locations in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena, including the Knockagh Monument, to link in with the national network of beacons being lit on June 2;

Family fun day over the bank holiday weekend with entertainment for all ages;

Exhibition of royal memorabilia with potential to become a travelling display visiting different areas within the borough;

A ‘Poetry Fit for a Queen’ competition for schools - with a category for adults;

A telegram of congratulations to the Queen.

Other proposals include a civic service on June 5 and a specific grant scheme for constituted groups who wish to stage events to mark the jubilee.

Councillors also agreed that progress be made towards the incorporation, through the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, of a tree-planting project.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted and honoured that council will play a key role in recognising the outstanding reign of Her Majesty next year, and look forward to seeing how the programme of events and ideas from within our local community, develops in the near future.”

--

Click here to read: HRH Prince Philip and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in Northern Ireland

--

A message from the Editor: