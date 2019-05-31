Larne and Carrick hosting ‘Bike Bonanza’ events

Cyclists of all ages are gearing up for Mid and East Antrim Borough’s ‘Bike Bonanza’.

To celebrate Bike Week, council is hosting free events in Larne and Carrickfergus.

This year, the initiative has new inclusive equipment thanks to funding from Disability Sport NI so that all abilities as well as ages can take part.

Tuesday, June 11, sees Larne’s Broadway Bandstand as the focal point for the town centre family cycle and bike health checks 7-8pm.

On Wednesday, June 12, Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus will come alive with pedal power. The event will feature a family bike ride, bike advice from Madigan Cycling Club, bike health checks and entertainment 7-8pm

Saturday, June 15, is the day for inclusive bikes to shine at Shaftesbury Park with a family cycle. There will be bikes suitable for people with a disability and entertainment running 11am-12pm. And a similar event will take place on Saturday, June 22, at Larne Town Park, 11am-12pm.

To particpate, you must register online and bring a helmet. Due to inclusive bike availability, council adds, please pre-register stating how many bikes suitable for people with a disability you need.

Share your snaps with #GetMEActive to win a free family leisure centre membership for a year.