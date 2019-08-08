Larne Air Training Corps now recruiting

806 Squadron, Air Training Corps is now recruiting for new members to join the RAF Air Cadets.

The joining age is from 12 (year nine) to 17 years of age and is open to both boys and girls.

The local squadron meets on Monday evenings at 7.30pm throughout the year, at The Roddens base beside Laharna Avenue.

Activities available to cadets include flying, gliding, first aid training, ceremonial duties, camps, community support and target shooting. The RAF Air Cadets also participate in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

For further details, visit Facebook page of 806 Larne Squadron Air Cadets or e-mail oc.806@aircadets.org.uk