Lapland trip charity forms new Carrickfergus committee

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust has launched a new Carrick fundraising committee.

It will assist the charity in generating funds to help fulfil the dreams of terminally ill, life limited and deserving children by taking them to see Santa at his home in Lapland, Finland.

The committee members are Lynda Mullan, Retail Operations manager, Wineflair, the charity’s first ever corporate partner; John Rodgers, son of the charity’s founder, the late Jack Rodgers MBE; Gareth Adams, Jack’s nephew; and Nicola Joyce, who has supported the charity’s fundraising efforts for many years.

They have all vowed to continue Jack’s legacy.

Lynda said: “It is thanks to Jack’s drive, energy and commitment that to date over 1100 very special local children have enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

“The new Carrick committee is organising a series of fundraising initiatives over the coming months to help the charity fund raise for the next trip to Lapland, which is scheduled to take place on 17 December 2019.

“Over 100 children, who are nominated by health workers based throughout all of the paediatric departments and hospitals in Northern Ireland, will make the journey. They will be accompanied by doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who give up their own time to volunteer to ensure the children can experience a magical time of memories.”

In Northern Ireland, at any given time, there are approximately 1500 children suffering from a terminal illness or life limiting illness.

John says: “ NI Children to Lapland Trust is the only charity in the world to charter a private plane for 220 to Lapland in Finland. It started with a 140-seater aircraft, increasing a number of years ago to a 220-seater, and the ambition is to increase that once again to a 320-seater for December 2020.

“One of the Carrick committee’s first fundraising events is a special gala dinner at the Loughshore Hotel, Carrickfergus on Friday 18 October 2019. Dress is formal and tickets are priced at £45 per person. Simply email nicolacjoyce@outlook.com for further information.

“A Walk to Scotland fundraiser is also scheduled to take place on Sunday 17 November 2019. Join Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust supporters and charity president, Gerry Kelly, aboard the Stena Superfast ship as it sails from Belfast to Scotland. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of £100 sponsorship.

Detailed information is available on www.niclt.org or you can call 07710 731517. A number of places are available for non-walkers. Children under 12 years are asked to raise £25 sponsorship to take part.